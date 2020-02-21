"Opp Thot" Rapper Poundz Flexes Like Michael Jackson On "Smooth Criminal"

Poundz' "Opp Thot" became one of the biggest bangers in the UK in 2019. With two remixes, one featuring Tee Grizzley (later taken down) and another one with Yxng Bane, Ambush Buzzworl, and Snap Capone, the rapper was riding the wave of the track for a few months. But how do you follow-up a massive hit record? You drop another one. The rapper returned with some 1988 Michael Jackson vibes on his new single, "Smooth Criminal." The song has been teased on social media over the last few weeks and finally arrived along with a visual treatment. With a UK drill beat set as the backdrop, he oozes swag across the track with translates into the music video which has him doing some Michael Jackson-influenced dance moves and choreo.

Peep the song and video below.

Quotable Lyrics

Got Bad Bs movin' all mad right now

Can't lie, got a moonwalk feeling

That's two in the dots right now

If I blast thing skeng, it's no more breathing

20 racks in my LV bag and I show these bands

Yeah, you're girlfriend's cheating

I am who they same I am

I'm a young boy ballin' all season