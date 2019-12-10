Poundz
- NewsPoundz Steps In The Booth For "Daily Duppy Freestyle"Poundz returns with his latest freestyle.By Aron A.
- NewsPoundz Declares There's "No Smoke Without Fire" On Debut EP"Opp Thot" rapper Poundz releases his new EP, "No Smoke Without Fire." By Aron A.
- NewsUK Rapper Poundz Unleashes New Banger "Tik Tok"Poundz comes through with a brand new banger with his new single, "Tik Tok."By Aron A.
- NewsPoundz Got Racks & "Honey" On His Latest BangerPoundz returns with new heat on his latest new record.By Aron A.
- News"Opp Thot" Rapper Poundz Flexes Like Michael Jackson On "Smooth Criminal"Poundz follows up "Opp Thot" with a Michael Jackson influenced banger.By Aron A.
- NewsPoundz Enlists Yxng Bane, Snap Capone & Ambush For "Opp Thot" RemixOne of the UK's biggest drill records of the year receives another remix.By Aron A.
- NewsTee Grizzley Takes A Trip Across The Pond For Poundz "Opp Thot" RemixTee Grizzley dabbles with a bit of UK drill on Poundz "Opp Thot" remix.By Aron A.