Open Mike Eagle Drops Visuals For "Neighborhood Protection Spell"

Open Mike Eagle has dropped visuals for his mellow single “Neighborhood Protection Spell (Lana Del Biden Nem).” Produced by Smoke Bonito, “Neighborhood Protection Spell (Lana Del Biden Nem)" is an insightful track. Eerie synths that give listeners the feeling of being underwater set the backdrop for Open Mike Eagle to go in. OME also dropped off visuals for the single, which was directed by Ryan Calavano.

“When I wrote this song the world was not on fire yet,” Open Mike Eagle stated. “I had felt subtle attacks on Blackness from Joe Biden and other public figures. Notions that were harmful about authenticity. Notions that called our behavioral and consumption choices into question without any reference to the historical context that they are couched in. I made this song as a spell to ward off subtle social attacks at blackness. I put a lot in it to make sure it works.”