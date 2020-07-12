OMB Peezy Flips Lil Durk's "All Love"

Lil Durk's been having a hell of a run in the past few years. Ever since he left Def Jam, he's continued to put his best foot forward and it's hard to argue that the Chicago native isn't putting out some of his most refined music to date. The release of Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 has made it evidently clear that Durk has a lot of heat in the cut.

OMB Peezy has taken one of the highlights off of the project for a remix of his own. The rapper returned this weekend with a remix to "All Love." Bringing that Alabama twang to the mix, he details betrayal and fake love. Though it's not as good as the original, OMB Peezy does take the song and turn it into something of his own.

Quotable Lyrics

It's all love, shit, no it ain't

Run up on him with his kids with 'em

Got shot, the fuck is you thinkin'?

Walkin' out with so much money

They be lookin' crazy in the bank