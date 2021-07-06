OMB Peezy Drops Off "Feeling Like Dat"

OMB Peezy is keeping the streets flooded with new music this year, though his streaming pages might not reflect that accurately. Every week, the rapper has been coming through with a brand new single which oftentimes are accompanied by a set of visuals. The rapper's working hard, and that's apparent. This week, the rapper returned with his latest single, "Feeling like dat." The rapper offers unadulterated emotions on this one, detailing the paranoia that lingers in the streets, death, and his own suicidal thoughts. "Spin on a n***a block with too many shots, they gon' think that God comin'," he raps on the record.

Peezy is a few months removed from his last project, Too Deep For Tears which includes appearances from King Von, Jacquees, and more.

Quotable Lyrics

A n***a wanna talk down on my side

Bossed up, put the whole thing on my back

Lil freak bitch call my phone like 6 times

I don't answer, she thinkin' I'm mad

