OMB Peezy & Omeretta Team Up For "Die Young"

Aron A.
November 03, 2021 20:38
New heat from OMB Peezy ft. Omeretta.


Back in March, OMB Peezy unveiled his latest body of work, Too Deep For Tears. With 16 songs in total, and appearances from King Von, Jacquees, and more, Peezy could've spent the remainder of 2021 riding off of the project's success. But, the hustle don't stop. Peezy's maintained a steady stream of releases since the album's release in March. Many of the singles have ended up being exclusively on YouTube as fans demand the songs be uploaded to DSPs.

It seems that the string of releases could've been to build anticipation for a new project. This week, the rapper returned with a brand new single titled, "Die Young" ft. Omeretta. His pain-riddled melodies take the lead while Omeretta serves up an emotional verse.

Quotable Lyrics
Real fuck with real and the fake go to celebrate
Used to be on 10, now I wanna smoke and meditate
I done seen some shit with my eyes that I'll never say
How you want better days but don't ever pray?

