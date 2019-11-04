Olivia Culpo will be featured as part of Sports Illustrated's annual Swimsuit Edition for the third year in a row, and she took to instagram over the weekend to give her 4.4 million followers a sneak preview of what's to come.

Culpo, 27, shared several different behind the scenes photos and videos from Bali along with the following caption:

“So grateful for another year with my @si_swimsuit family. Thank you so much for the opportunity. I always become so overwhelmed with gratitude when I think about how I always dreamed of shooting this!!!!!!! Thank you so much @mj_day and also thank you @yutsai88 for not yelling at me all day like you did on model squad. I love you guys!!!!”

Her boyfriend, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, made sure to repost some of the photos on his Instagram Story, writing, "Proud of you! @oliviaculpo.” Naturally, Culpo reposted CMC's story for her own followers, adding, “My eyes are half open here but this made my day @christianmccaffrey.”

Sports Illustrated also dropped off a video from the shoot, which you can check out in the IG post embedded below.