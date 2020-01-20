A teacher in Oklahoma is facing some serious charges over allegations of sleeping with a student. According to The New York Post, Joyce Churchill was taken into police custody and charged with rape. The volleyball coach at Berryhill High School was accused of having a threesome with a student along with another woman who allegedly used to work in the district.

The student claimed that Churchwell invited him over to her house last school year where they had an alleged menage a trois. Casey Roebeck, a rep for the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, said that the student “admitted that this encounter had taken place at the teacher’s home along with another adult female — a former teacher at the district."

Churchwell would later turn herself into authorities after a warrant was issued for her arrest where the charged her with rape. However, her arrest has led to the police to believe there might be more victims affected. Police found out that she had been messaging another student.

The school revealed in a statement that Joyce Churchwell has been placed on leave of absence in wake of the allegations. "The Berryhill School District takes the safety of its students very seriously and does everything it can to provide a safe learning environment," the statement reads. “The district is currently cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation of these allegations and will take appropriate action when the investigation is completed.”