Oakland Raiders star wide receiver Antonio Brown is reportedly facing a suspension after he got into a heated exchange with General Manager Mike Mayock - which is just the latest development in what has been an absolute circus out in Oakland this summer. According to reports, AB told Mayock that he would hit him in the face and then punted a ball, telling the GM to fine him for that.

Needless to say, those who selected Brown early on in their fantasy football drafts are quite frustrated with his latest antics ahead of the Week 1 opener. Among the disgruntled fantasy owners is none other than O.J. Simpson, who addressed the "Twitter World" on Thursday afternoon.

"Antonio Brown, what's happening? What's going on with my fantasy team?" says O.J., explaining that his team was already hurting from Andrew Luck's unexpected retirement. "I drafted you, Antonio, because I admire your game. I'm sure there's hundreds of thousands of Americans who drafted you. We're all counting on you. Enough, buddy." "The only people you're making happy right now are the Pittsburgh Steelers. Look man, play ball. Cash them big ass checks that you're getting and move on, man. Stop with all of this drama."

O.J. also switched gears to discuss the Melvin Gordon holdout situation as well, which you can check out in the video embedded below.

The Raiders will close out the Week 1 slate with a Monday night matchup against the Denver Broncos, but it doesn't appear that Brown will be taking the field.

In fact, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the team may try and void the $30M+ of guaranteed money in Brown's contract and cut ties with him altogether.