Ohio State Football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint have reportedly been arrested and charged with rape and kidnapping, stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred at their apartment earlier this month.

According to an affidavit (H/T ESPN), the woman alleges that she and Riep had engaged in consensual sex at Riep's apartment that he shares with Wint on February 4th. At one point, she told Riep that she wanted to stop, which is when Wint entered the room and asked to join.

The report states that Wint grabbed the woman by the neck and raped her while Riep also held her down with his body. According to the affidavit, the woman managed to push Wint away but he then forced her to perform oral sex. Afterward, Riep reportedly told her that she needed to say on video that everything was consensual, and made her take a shower before driving her back home.

Ohio State has issues a statement saying that they are aware of the charges and arrests and that both players have been suspended from all team activities. According to ESPN, Riep is a senior cornerback from Cincinnati, who appeared in 37 games for the Buckeyes. Wint is a senior safety from Brooklyn, New York, has appeared in 35 games.