Despite the fact that doctors say this procedure is impossible, policymakers are still trying to push this bill forward. In the continuation of a ”woman’s right to choose” debate, Ohio politicians are taking things to the extreme. A bill has been introduced into the Ohio state legislature requiring physicians to ”reimplant an ectopic pregnancy” in an attempt to further ban abortion. According to the bill, physicians who do not perform the procedure will face the charge of ”abortion murder.” While there has been a slew of harsh abortion bills being introduced across the United States by Republican representatives, this particular bill is considered one of the most extreme.



Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Doctors insist that this is not even a viable procedure, and have brought this to the attention of Ohio policymakers before. Also, ecotopic pregnancies are life-threatening conditions for women. Still, they are trying to move the bill forward. Gynecologist and Obstetrician Dr. David Hackney said on Twitter, “I don’t believe I’m typing this again but, that’s impossible. We’ll all be going to jail.”

House Bill 413 not only insists physicians do the procedure but also defines a fertilized egg as an “unborn child” and bans abortion altogether. Doctors who perform the procedure and women and children (as young as 13) who get an abortion done can be charged with “abortion murder,” which, can translate to a life sentence in prison. Even more extreme, the bill says that if you commit a new crime, “aggravated abortion murder,” you could receive the death penalty.