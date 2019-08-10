OG Maco & KinoBeats Drop Their "Legends Live Forever" Project

The march towards OG Maco's unconditional return began in mid-April when he dropped "Check On Me" in conjunction with KinoBeats. Speculation was rife- regarding his whereabouts. He'd pretty much gone silent for two whole years after suffering what he'd describe as a life-threatening/altering accident, that left his face pockmarked and disfigured. Worse yet, Maco complained of abandonment- at the hands of the people he once held in the highest esteem.

Ironically, the isolation helped him re-emerge a stronger being. On Legends Live Forever, Maco and KinoBeats combine to great effect, in ensuring one another an even split of any headway they make as a duo. The project is currently available on all major streaming platforms, after moonlighting as a DatPiff exclusive in the early going. For the reasons mentioned above, Maco deserves full plaudits for going above and beyond what was expected of him as an "unpracticed" performer. Give us your thoughts on LLF in the comment section below.

Legends Live Forever

1.Intro

2. Check on Me

3. Yellow Tape (feat. Rico Recklezz)

4. Off (feat. Young Crazy)

5. Slime

6. In-N-Out

7. L.O.T.R.