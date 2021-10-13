OG 3Three Never Broke Again Comes Through With New Single "Cardio"

NBA YoungBoy has established one of the most loyal, most ravenous fanbases in all of rap music and it's about time his older brother OG 3Three Never Broke Again gets a little of that support.

NBA OG 3Three, who recently hinted that his brother and Certified Lover Boy rapper Drake have a collaboration in the works, just dropped a new single "Cardio" and got it popping on the go-kart track.

Rapping about "getting to the coins like Mario," OG 3Three skates on top of a bouncy instrumental with grand piano chords and a DaBaby-like vibe. Accompanied by Mario Kart-themed visuals and the 23-year-old rapper mixing a children's video game and his life in the streets (OG 3Three was recently arrested after hiding under a house to evade the police) "Cardio" is a fun record and is another attempt by 3Three to step into the limelight.

Quotable Lyrics

These n***** softer than tissues

Lil b***h you don’t want no issue

Send one of my hittas come get you

These bullets they poppin like missile Swerve on your block, delete an opp

Guarantee we ain't gone diss you

Check out "Cardio" below and let us know what you think in the comments.