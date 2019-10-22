Travis Scott's latest Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration is reportedly on track to release in November, following up the highly coveted "Cactus Jack" Air Jordan 6 that launched earlier this month.

Nike has not yet unveiled any official photos of La Flame's AF1 Low but numerous detailed images have already surfaced on the 'gram so we have a good idea of what to expect. In fact, Offset took to instagram on Monday night to give his followers a quick video tour of the kicks and the packaging.

Check out the unboxing below.

The Air Force 1s are much busier than his first pair that dropped in 2018, featuring a patchwork design highlighted by a combination of materials including leather, suede, canvas and corduroy. As seen in the detailed photos that recently surfaced, the kicks are decked out in a dizzying array of colors such as gold, purple, navy and black, with a zip-up shroud covering the tongue and laces.

The kicks will reportedly be available in adult, pre-school and toddler sizing, priced at $160, $75, and $65, respectively. Stay tuned for the official release date and click through the IG post embedded below for some additional photos.