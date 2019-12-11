Virgil Abloh and Nike have announced official release details for the latest installment of their "Athlete In Progress" collection, which includes a range of apparel to match the colorful, track-inspired sneaker collabs that will be available on December 12.

Per Nike:

"Off-White founder Virgil Abloh and Nike join forces once again to continue their work with champions in progress. Featuring striking patterns and silhouettes built for speed, Virgil delivers style and substance designed to inspire progress both on and off the field. Abloh salutes the athlete in progress, tapping into Nike’s rich heritage in track and field with their latest collaboration."

The full collection of Off-White x Nike apparel will be available this Thursday, December 12, alongside the Off-White x Nike Waffle Racer pack. Check out additional images of the gear below, and click here to preview the trio of Waffle Racers.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike