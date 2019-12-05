Virgil Abloh has even more track-inspired Off-White x Nike sneaker collabs in the works, branching off the Off-White x Nike Zoom Terra Kiger 5 pack that made its debut in May and the recently released collection of Vapor Streets. According to sneaker source @J23App, the Off-White x Nike Waffle Racer, which was initially expected to debut in the Fall, is now slated to launch next Thursday, December 12.

Each of the women's exclusives feature a grid-like netting atop the Waffle Racer upper, with a unique lacing system and the familiar Off-White detailing such as the orange tag on the Nike Swoosh and a pine green zip tie. Similar to the Off-White x Nike Zoom Terra Kiger 5 and Off-White x Nike Vapor Street sneakers, the eye-catching kicks are grounded by spikes akin to those you'd see on the bottom of a track shoe.

Scroll down for a closer look at the three upcoming colorways, and click here to preview some of the other most popular sneakers releasing this month.

Off-White x Nike Waffle Racers Electric Green/Nike

Off-White x Nike Waffle Racers Fuchsia/Nike

Off-White x Nike Waffle Racers Vivid Sky/Nike

