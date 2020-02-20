Virgil Abloh's highly coveted Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 collab, which originally released as part of "The Ten" collection in the fall of 2017, is reportedly headed back to retailers sometime this year.

According to sneaker sources @Ovrnundr.io and @Sneakerjamz (H/T House Of Heat), the crispy Air Max 97 collab has gone into production again fuelling the belief that a restock is on the way for 2020. That said, @Sneakerjamz reports that the release will be extremely limited to the tune of just 8,000 pairs.

The kicks are highlighted by a mostly white colorway, featuring black Nike and Off-White branding throughout. As is tradition for Virgil's sneaker collabs, the Air Max 97s come equipped with a red zip-tie, an orange tag stitched onto the upper and green lace tips. The Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 was also offered in Black and "Menta" colorways, but the OG white pair is the most valuable, selling for over $1,500 on the resale market.

Continue scrolling for the official photos, and click here to check out an alternate colorway of Virgil's Air Jordan 5 collab.

