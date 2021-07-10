Virgil Abloh's Off-White brand has produced some incredible shoes over the past few years, especially when it comes to their collab with Nike. There have been various models to come out of this partnership, including the Nike Air Force 1 Low which has always been seen as one of the most classic Nike sneakers of all time. Numerous colorways have made their way to the market and now, we are being made privy to yet another offering, this time called "Lemonade."

In the official images below, you can see that the shoe mostly has a yellow upper all while the Nike swoosh is silver. There is black writing throughout the shoe which remains consistent with various other Off-White models that have been made over the years. Overall, it is yet another solid entry into the Off-White x Nike lineup and if you are a fan of Virgil and his design philosophy, then these will have to be a cop.

Interestingly enough, this shoe saw a bit of a surprise release today as very select SNKRS users were able to secure a pair. Those in the Boston area were also able to use SNKRS Stash in order to get the shoe. As for the main release date, that still remains up in the air although Off-White is holding a raffle for Miami, Las Vegas, and New York stores.

