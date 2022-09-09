One of the best sneakers ever is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. For a few years now, this shoe has been subjected to some incredible collaborations. Of course, one such collab has been with Virgil Alboh's Off-White. Since his passing, Off-White has kept the collaborations going, and over the past few months, we have seen teasers for the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Green Spark."

Originally, it was ambiguous as to whether or not it would get a real release, but as it turns out, it will indeed receive one. In the images down below, you can see that the shoe contains a vibrant green leather upper, while the Nike swoosh on the side is silver. It is a flashy design and it is one that keeps the Off-White aesthetic in tact.

For those of you out there who want to grab these, you will be able to do so as of Tuesday, September 13th through the Nike SNKRS app for a price of $160 USD. As you can imagine, these are going to be extremely limited. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.