Virgil Abloh's legacy in the fashion world is impossible to overstate. He is a legend of the design world who got to work with some of the biggest brands in the world prior to his tragic passing. Of course, Abloh's Off-White imprint did a lot of work with Nike, and over the years, they came through on the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low which received black, yellow, and blue color schemes.

Now, it appears as though a "Green Spark" offering has been created. In the images down below, courtesy of @brandon1an, you can find a Nike Air Force 1 Low that is covered in bright green, all while the Nike swoosh is silver. This swoosh aesthetic is common to the Off-White x Air Force 1 models, and it looks great here. Interestingly enough, these shoes were last seen being worn by employees at the Brooklyn Museum. This was part of Virgil's “Figures of Speech” display.

At this juncture, there is no telling if or when these are going to be released. That said, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, take to the comments below and let us know what you think about this Nike x Off-White collaboration.