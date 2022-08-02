Virgil Abloh's legacy will forever live on. His work with Off-White brought forth some incredible sneakers, and his collaboration with Nike is something that will always be remembered. One silhouette that Virgil always seemed to adore was the Nike Air Force 1 Low. Some unique colorways of this collab have made their way to the market, and soon, a green model will also be joining the Off-White x Nike library.

Now, another OW x Nike Air Force 1 Low has been shown off, and it seems like it could be a follow-up to the aforementioned green colorway. As you can see in the sole image below, this sneaker has a dark grey upper, all while the Nike swoosh is silver. This aesthetic is on brand with previous Off-White x Nike Air Force 1s, and if you prefer your shoes to have a neutral look, then you will certainly love these.

For now, a release date for this sneaker has yet to be determined, however, it is being reported that this shoe could very well be a Paris exclusive. Let us know what you think of this Nike Air Force 1 Low, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike