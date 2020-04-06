There hasn't been a lot of good news in the sneaker world as of late, especially when it pertains to Jordan Brand release dates. This is because the Coronavirus has led to numerous delays in shipping and sneaker production. Some of the most anticipated shoes of the year have been pushed back by a couple of weeks and in some cases, even months. However, once in a while, we get a positive story that will certainly brighten up some people's day.

This latest news comes courtesy of Instagram sneaker insider, @zsneakerheadz. Virgil Abloh's Off-White x Air Jordan 5 is set to make a return, this time in a "Sail" colorway that features a creamy beige upper, and red highlights. Abloh has previewed the shoe before but this is the first time we have heard about it actually releasing to the public.

For now, it is being reported that this will drop during the Holiday season of 2020 which means either late November or early December. The price for adult sizes is $225 USD and it is expected to drop in preschool and toddler sizes, as well.

Stay tuned for updates regarding this sneaker as we will be sure to bring them to you. Let us know what you think in the comments below.