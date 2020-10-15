Virgil Abloh's Off-White aesthetics have become the stuff of legend over the past few years. Off-White has cemented itself as a powerhouse when it comes to streetwear and thanks to numerous collaborations with Nike, fans are always looking forward to more Off-White designs. One of the more recent Abloh x Nike collabs is Air Jordan 5 is a black and silver colorway. This model dropped all the way back in February during the NBA all-star weekend, and now, we are about to be given a dope new "Sail" colorway.

In the official images below, you can see that the upper is covered in a creamy "sail" mesh, all while the tongue is covered in silver 3M material, with a red Jumpman logo as the cherry on top. The midsole of the shoe is black, with some red mixed in on the shark teeth. To carry out the Off-White motifs, we have a cut out in the tongue and side panel, as well as the zip tie on the laces.

This sneaker was reportedly going to come out next week, although now, this release date has been changed. Instead, you can expect these to drop sometime in the Winter. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest on these.

Image via Nike

