Virgil Abloh is easily one of the biggest designers in the world right now and for good reason. While his designs might be polarizing, his work with Off-White and Louis Vuitton speaks for itself. His work has allowed him to collaborate with some of the biggest brands in the entire world, including Nike who he had a massive collaboration with back in 2017. Since that time, he has continued to do some work with Nike, especially when it comes to classic Air Jordan models. Earlier this year, Abloh even released an Off-White x Air Jordan 5 collab.

Now, another Off-White Jordan 5 colorway is on the way, this time called "Sail." In new on-foot images from the Instagram sneaker insider @repgod888, you can see that the shoe has yellow and beige tones with some red highlights thrown into the mix for good measure. Overall, it's yet another Jordan sneaker that embraces the aesthetics that Abloh has become known for.

As of right now, little is known in relation to this shoe's release date, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments below.