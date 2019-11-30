Virgil Abloh is one of the biggest names in the world when it comes to fashion design and this is all thanks to his work with Off-White and Louis Vuitton. Off-White is Virgil's nearest and dearest passion project so it's no surprise he has been able to come through with some incredible collabs involving the brand. Perhaps the most iconic of these collabs is the "Ten" collection he dropped with Nike back in 2017. The drop was a huge success and since then, Abloh and Nike have linked up for even more silhouettes boasting the deconstructed Off-White aesthetic.

For 2020, the latest Virgil x Nike shoe to be teased is coming in the form of the Air Jordan 5. There have been plenty of teasers for this shoe thus far but perhaps the most in-depth images are coming from Instagram account @RepGod888. In the photos below, you can see some on-foot images which show the shoe in all of its glory. You can see all of the deconstructed elements in perfect detail and so far, they're looking pretty interesting. Not to mention, the tongue on the shoe is 3M which is consistent with other Air Jordan 5 models.

It seems as though this collab is being slated for the Spring of 2020 so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to provide them.