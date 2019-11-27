If you're a fan of the Air Jordan 5, 2020 is a momentous occasion as it is the 30th anniversary of the classic and iconic sneaker. Whenever a big anniversary comes around, Jordan Brand goes all out and that's exactly what they're doing for the Jordan 5. There are some big retros on the horizon and there will also be a huge collab with Virgil Abloh's signature brand, Off-White.

Over the past few weeks, there have been some teasers of the shoe but realistically, it's only been one or two images here and there. Thanks to the Instagram sneaker accoount @kickwhoshow, we now have a string of images showing off some of the finer details on the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 collab. As you can see, the shoe is mostly blackish grey with a deconstructed upper. Off-White branding is placed on the side panels while a yellow gum bottom rounds out the details.

For now, the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 is believed to be released in the Spring of 2020 but that's only a tentative release date. Stay tuned for more details as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Let us know in the comments what you think of this sneaker so far.