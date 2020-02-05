Virgil Abloh's brand Off-White has been a fan favorite amongst sneakerheads over the past two years and much of that has to do with their collaboration with Nike, back in 2017. One of the most popular shoes from the original "Ten" pack was the Air Jordan 1 in the Chicago colorway. Abloh's DIY aesthetic made for a gorgeous shoe that now goes for thousands of dollars on the resale market. Ever since the release of that shoe, fans have been clamoring for another Off-White x Jordan Brand collab and this year, they're getting just that.

On Saturday, February 15th, the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 will be released as part of All-Star weekend in Chicago. The shoe has an interesting black and grey aesthetic that is complemented by a gum bottom. There is also a 3M tongue and black zip tie on the laces. Thanks to @zsneakerheadz and @upcycle.sneaks, we now have some more in-hand images of the shoe that give you a better idea of the overall aesthetics.

Another interesting element of this shoe is the packaging. While we don't see the box, we do see some clear wrapping that features Off-White branding all the way throughout. Overall, this is going to be one of the biggest releases of 2020 and we can't wait to see more photos during All-Star weekend.

Will you be looking to cop these?