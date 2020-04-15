Odell Beckham Jr. is not about to be the new man on the Minnesota Vikings, contrary to several reports from credible sources.

Rumors were flying this morning that the Minnesota Vikings were prepared to make a major trade with the Cleveland Browns for star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. but, according to new sources, those claims are false.

"Just asked somebody who would know if #Vikings and Browns discussing deal for OBJ. Response was 'Fake News.' I believe the source," tweeted Paul Allen of KFAN.



Elsa/Getty Images

According to Clutch Points, the reported trade included a second and fifth-round pick in next year's draft. To be completely honest, the trade was pretty unrealistic in the first place since many believe OBJ is worth more than that package.

The Minnesota Vikings could certainly use some help after trading away Stefon Diggs, but they do not appear to be seeking a trade with the Browns to get there.

Beckham remains one of the most sought-after wide receivers in the league. He has been a star for years, proving his global appeal with the catch heard around the world.

Do you think he would have been a good fit on the Vikings or can you see him gearing up with a different team when the season starts?

