Odell Beckham Jr. made his return to MetLife Stadium on Monday night, and he brought another Richard Mille watch with him.

This time around, OBJ took the field during pre-game warmups in the Richard Mille 56-02 Tourbillon Sapphire, which reportedly costs $2M and is one of just 10 in existence.

According to the Richard Mille website, the exclusive timepiece is made of synthetic sapphire and titanium, making it "immune to temperature variations and wear." However, as noted by Professional Watches, the RM 56-02 Tourbillon Sapphire is extremely brittle and likely would not have held up during the course of a football game.

Al Bello/Getty Images

It was business as usual once the game got underway on Monday night, as Beckham Jr. led the Browns with six catches for 161 yards, including an 89-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The All Pro receiver also had an incredible one-handed snag down the sidelines, reminiscent of his iconic catch against the Dallas Cowboys.

"Everything fuels me," Beckham said after Cleveland's 23-3 victory over the Jets. "Good comments, bad comments, I feel all of that. I just want to be the very best that I can and be the leader I am supposed to be."

With last night's victory over the injury-riddled Jets, the Browns are now sitting at 1-1 on the season as they head back to the Dawg Pound for a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.