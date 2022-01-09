Odell Beckham Jr. and his new team, the Los Angeles Rams, have the biggest week of their season looming. At 4:25 p.m. ET today (Jan. 9), the Rams face their division rivals the San Francisco 49ers at home to determine what seed they will be in the NFL Playoffs that begin next week.

With a win, the Rams will be the No. 2 seed and have home field advantage in the playoffs up until the NFC championship game if they face the No. 1 seed Packers. With a loss, they could fall to the No. 3, No. 4 or No. 5 seed.

Odell has already had a successful stint with the Rams for the second half of the season, having scored five touchdowns in seven games, as opposed to his 7 touchdowns in 29 games with his previous team, the Cleveland Browns.

While life seems to be going great for OBJ on the field, his home life is probably even more exciting. Back in late November, Odell and his girlfriend Lauren Wood announced that they were having a child together. Wood had a prominent baby bump at the time, and it will be their first child.





Yesterday (Jan. 8), the day before the big game, OBJ and Lolo welcomed some friends to their residence to have a baby shower for the child. It appears they do not have a name for the kid yet, as the sign at the shower simply said "Baby Beckham."

It is unsure how far along Lauren is in her pregnancy, but her baby bump has grown to a substantial size, so it could be arriving sooner than later.

Check out the video of Odell and Lauren at the baby shower below.



