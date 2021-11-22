Odell Beckham Jr. got some good news just a couple of weeks ago as it was revealed that he would be joining the Los Angeles Rams for the rest of the season. The Rams are a team looking to win a Super Bowl this year and OBJ's presence on the team could very well lead to some amazing moments. Of course, his first game with the team was a bit of a disappointment, however, coming off of a bye-week, it is expected that Beckham Jr. will be in prime shape to carry this Rams offense forward.

As for his personal life, well, he has been enjoying the last two years with his model girlfriend Lauren Wood. The two are always posted up together on social media, and now, they are taking the next step in their relationship as they revealed over the weekend that they are having a child.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

In the post below, you can see that Wood is fairly far along in her pregnancy. The couple took some pregnancy shots to celebrate the news, and the couple looks as happy as ever about the whole thing. This is their first child together, and based on Wood's caption, it seems as though they could very well be having a girl. Needless to say, it's a very good time to be OBJ right now.





Regardless, this is a momentous occasion for the couple, and we wish them nothing but the best moving forward when it comes to the health of their baby.