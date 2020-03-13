Octavian & Skepta Link Up On Latin-Inspired Single "Papi Chulo"

Octavian has been putting in work over the past few years, bending genres with influences from drill, electronic music, grime, hip-hop and more into his own unique fusion of worlds. The rapper released his last project, Endorphins that included "Bet" ft Michael Phantom and Skepta which became a massive hit in its own right. Now, Skepta reunited with Octavian once again for their brand new collab, "Papi Chulo." Seeing as how they both enjoy pushing the boundaries, they tap into some Latin guitar stylings with their new collab as they sprinkle their verses with Spanish words.

Skepta and Octavian continue to prove that they're an incredible duo on wax that produces nothing but hits. Peep their new track below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from both artists.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm in love with her brain

Man, she stuck on my mind

She only speaks when she has an epiphany

Kind of girl you want to fuck all the time

Ride me like I'm Ginuwine

I suck on her nipple, she suckin' on mine

She told me hit it from behind

I stroke it, I pull it, I cum on her spine