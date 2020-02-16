Odell Beckham Jr. has been known to be one of the NFL's biggest sneakerheads and over the last couple of years, he has had his very own collaborations with Nike. One of the models he has been particularly on is the Nike Air Max 720 which has various OBJ colorways at this point. Now, OBJ is linking up with Nike for a slip-on version of the Air Max 720 and if you're a Cleveland Browns fan, you're going to like this colorway.

As you can see from the official images below, the shoe is covered in brownish-orange materials on the upper. From there, the midsole is pitch black which is a pretty cool aesthetic for the Air Max unit. If you're a Brown fan with some of the newer uniforms, these shoes would be perfect to match with. Not to mention, OBJ's choice in colorway could very well be an admission that he wants to keep things going in Cleveland.

These are being slated to drop on Friday, February 21st for $200 USD, according to Sneaker News. If you're a Browns fan in the market for some shoes, we highly suggest you try to cop. In the meantime, let us know what you think about the collab, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

