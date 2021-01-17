Nyck Caution Teams With CJ Fly & Jake Luttrell On "Things Could Be Worse"

Over the course of 2020, Nyck Caution was making plays to set 2021 up as a big year in his career. He's been one of the most visible members of Pro Era since its inception, and continued to release solid bodies of work throughout the years. It has, however, been roughly five years since the release of Disguise The Limit, which he followed up with Nyck @ Caution with Kirk Knight.

On Friday, he blessed fans with his latest body of work Anywhere But Here. The rapper's new project consists of 13 tracks with an array of collaborators including some within the Beast Coast camp. CJ Fly and Jake Luttrell connect with Caution on the jazzy "Things Could Be Worse" that offers an optimistic outlook on the grind.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Went from underrated, drinkin' Hpnotiq

Dream about makin' profit

Lost some soldiers that were vital to the progress

I know they pullin' some strings from above me

