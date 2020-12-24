mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nyck Caution Honors His Father's Memory On "December 24th"

Mitch Findlay
December 24, 2020 12:07
December 24th
Nyck Caution Feat. Elbee Thrie

Nyck Caution pays homage to his father with "December 24th," the emotional and reflective new single from his upcoming debut album.


Nyck Caution has been one of Pro Era's most consistent lyricists, to the point where many fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of his debut album Anywhere But Here. Set to feature guest appearances from Joey Bada$$, Denzel Curry, Kota The Friend, Erick The Architect, CJ Fly, GASHI, and more, Nyck has since come through with another new single from the album in "December 24th," an emotional reflection on the death of his father and the grieving process he's been since experiencing. 

"I wrote this song not long after the loss of my dad and it was just my way of writing the story out," reflects Nyck, in an official press release. "I did the same thing with Capital Steez in the song “Out of Reach” and I guess that it’s a way for me to deal with trauma in a therapeutic way. It almost gives me some closure and clarity to what happened and having Elbee Thrie on it just made it so beautiful.” Given the weight of the subject matter, the passion and emotion in Caution's voice is evident; if "December 24th" is any indication, Anywhere But Here will be his most personal work so far.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Everything been said before, I'm just trying to find a different way to say it 
And give you my stance of course, whatever I can to make a statement
This life is a fucking risk, proceed with caution, should have took my own advice
Outside looking in shit all bliss, but I'm up late, weighing on my dome at night

Nyck Caution
