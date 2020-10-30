mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nyck Caution & Joey Bada$$ Drop Off "How You Live It"

Mitch Findlay
October 30, 2020 11:34
How You Live It
Nyck Caution Feat. Joey Bada$$

New York is in the building as Joey Bada$$ joins up with Nyck Caution for the new Pro Era banger "How You Live It."


Pro Era hasn't been the most active label this year, but that's not to say the New York based collective hasn't been putting in the work behind the scenes. Now, Nyck Caution has come through to deliver a new single, calling on the talents of Joey Bada$$ to round out "How You Live It." As expected, the track features a smooth beat courtesy of Canis Major, and Nyck Caution wastes little time in putting down some premium bars. "I'm better than a referee, don't let the internet fool you," he reflects. "A hundred K on the Gram doesn't make you a celebrity / public figures with these fuckin' pictures."

Joey Bada$$ slides through to make his presence felt with a brief but dexterous verse, flexing his growth as both an emcee and a budding real-estate developer. "They sending shots, better kill me dawg, I'm on a killstreak," he raps. "I do these flows filthy, so much flows I started investing in realty / got so much gold, all this jewelry make a n**a feel guilty." Though he passes the mic before the kicks and snares return, Caution is more than capable of handling the majority of the load. If anything, it's a testament to the chemistry of the Pro Era team, and a reminder of what's to come in the new year. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Off the Jameson I turn into an animal, baby
Shows with Eric, bitch, I'm feelin' like Hannibal, baby
Burn up, I roll some words and now my calendar crazy
Different country every night, let's some capital, baby 

 

Nyck Caution
Nyck Caution Joey Bada$$ Pro Era
