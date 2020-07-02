This past week, Jordan Brand announced its full lineup for the Fall of 2020 and it seems like there are plenty of dope new sneakers on the way. If you love yourself some Air Jordans, then the next few months are going to be a great time for you, especially if the Air Jordan 1, 3, 5, or even 12 are among some of your favorites. Over the last little while, there have been some release dates attached to these shoes, although it seems like many of these releases are about to change.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we have quite a few updates to share, as various sneakers have been delayed. For instance, the Air Jordan 1 "Satin Snakeskin" arrives on August 6, the Air Jordan 5 "Bel-Air" drops on August 15th, "Laser Orange" 3s are slated for August 21, all while the "Indigo" Air Jordan 12s and "Fire Red" Denim 3s are coming on August 22nd and 27th, respectively. Also, the "Varsity Royal" Air Jordan 3 was supposed to drop soon, but now, it is being pegged for October.

Many of these release dates are subject to even more change to keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest.