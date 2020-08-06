While not everybody can appreciate a good throwback picture, others find value in revisiting a moment long-passed in hip-hop history. It's all too easy to forget about eras come and gone, as well as the artists that helped shape the culture into what it is today. In the case of Big Pun, easily one of the deadliest emcees in the flow department, his overall legacy tends to fall by the wayside in modern discourse. That's not to say the Punisher is altogether forgotten; those who once traveled in his circle still make sure to represent for his memory on occasion.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Today, that honor falls upon N.O.R.E, who took to Instagram to share a badass throwback picture of himself and Big Pun, posted up with a joint in rotation. You may recall that the pair actually collaborated on the classic posse cut "Banned From TV," which also featured the talents of Jadakiss, Styles, Nature, and Cam'ron -- all of whom were at the onset of their respective careers. Nore also played a key role on Big Pun's single "You Came Up," which stemmed from his classic Capital Punishment album.

In fact, it's the latter track that gets referenced in Nore's caption, which reads "Miss u pana!!! You came up!!!" It's unclear what drove the Drink Champs host to reminisce on his fallen friend and collaborator, but it's still cool to see him keeping Big Pun's memory alive for a younger generation. Show some love to one of the illest to ever pick up a mic, the late great Big Pun.