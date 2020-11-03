DJ Vlad has built up a sizable platform throughout the years, amassing interviews with many of the game's rising rappers, not to mention countless conversations with OGs and veterans. And while some have criticized the media personality for a variety of reasons, many rappers have continued to sit down with VLAD TV, to the point where his platform boasts one of hip-hop's most expansive archives. Recently, however, DJ Vlad has found himself on the receiving end of a widespread movement (arguably spearheaded by Royce Da 5'9"), one that recently found N.O.R.E taking a vocal stand against him.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

It started when Vlad made disparaging remarks about DJ Louis Farrakhan during an interview with D.L. Hughley, which went on to upset artists like Royce Da 5'9, Nick Cannon, and Lord Jamar, one of Vlad's frequent collaborators. Though Vlad maintained that he had misquoted the Minister, many rappers felt that his statement was disingenuous, to the point where the narrative has since begun to turn against the interviewer. So much so that Noreaga has officially issued a public request that Vlad remove all videos involving him from the DJ Vlad YouTube channel.

"Vlad TV, I feel like he disrespected hip-hop," says N.O.R.E. "I feel like he disrespected Louis Farrakhan, and he didn't say sorry. So Vlad TV or anyone watching this, I would like you personally Vlad, to take every video with N.O.R.E that's on your site, to take it off. I'm asking you that as a favor, I know I could have called you on the phone, but this is a public situation. Not a private situation. So this is your boy N.O.R.E signing off. I don't want anything to do with that."

