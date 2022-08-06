N.O.R.E. knows how to run a successful talk show, but he revealed on Thursday that he's never known how to drive. In a series of tweets, the Drink Champs host said that he's finally able to operate his own cars.

N.O.R.E. live tweeted his road to a driver's license. In his first post, he wrote, "On my way to take the road text [sic] for my very first license I’ve had 35 cars in my life but never had a license wish me luck!!!" A couple hours later, he updated his fans with some good news, writing, "Passed the test n road test now gotta go take the picture hopefully I make it in time!!!"

It looks like he did make it in time, because he then took to Instagram to show off his new license. "S**t different the Yalla got his license!" he exclaimed in the video with his license pinned to his forehead. "The Yalla got his license. It’s over, road rage everywhere! I’m outside, I can finally drive my own cars goddamnit." He looked delighted, with a big grin on his face. In the caption, he wrote, "I got my license no highway is safe my first license ever yes Imma grown man that can now drive his own cars I’m excited!!!!"

He followed up the post with a video of him celebrating his achievement at a high-end restaurant. In the video, he says that he's been using a learner's permit "for years," and decided to do the test after it expired. "19 years ago I had a permit and never actually went back for my license yesterday we did," he wrote in the caption. "So today we drink!!! Big opus and celebrate positive energy only!!!"

