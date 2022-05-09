N.O.R.E has revealed that A$AP Rocky will be the next guest featured on the Drink Champs podcast. The appearance comes after the release of Rocky's long-awaited single “D.M.B.”

In a teaser clip for the interview shared by N.O.R.E on Monday, Rocky discusses directing the new video, Travis Scott copying his style, his relationship with Rihanna, and the fact that he's soon to be a father. Rocky is also asked about Kanye West admitting that the New York rapper dresses better than himself.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"LORD FLACKO @ASVPxRocky on @DrinkChamps this week to receive his flowers," the podcast host wrote in an announcement on Twitter.

The video for "D.M.B." features Rocky and Rihanna roaming through New York City. At one point, Rocky shows off a grill with the words, "Marry Me," while Rihanna shows off a matching grill with the words, "I Do." TMZ later confirmed that the two are not officially married.

"I don't beat my bitch, I need my bitch," Rocky raps on the song, throwing shade at Chris Brown.

Rocky is expected to be gearing up for the release of his next album, ALL $MILES. The record will be Rocky's first album since 2018's Testing.

Check out a teaser for Rocky's appearance on Drink Champs below. The new episode will be released on YouTube on Saturday.