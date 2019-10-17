mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Noname, Smino And Saba Form Ghetto Sage & Drop Their First Single ''Häagen Dazs''

Sandra E
October 17, 2019 10:20
Häagen Dazs
Noname, Smino & Saba

Ghetto Sage has been formed, and they just dropped their first single ''Häagen Dazs.''


Noname, Smino and Saba have collaborated on several songs together, such ''Shadow Man'' in 2016 and ''Ace'' in 2018. They've hinted at a group formation since Noname's interview with Billboard. Now, they officially joined forces as Ghetto Sage. Noname is the poetic, down-to-earth artist, whose style is a nourished mix of Lauryn Hill and Andre 3000. Saba is a Chicago rapper, whose an artist of substance along with Smino.

Each exhibiting a different style, Ghetto Sage dropped their first single as a group,''Häagen Dazs.'' Smino even engaged with the audience on Instagram, while asking them to drop an ice-cream emoji if they're ready for the single. The Midwest artists completely switched up their style, and steered away from their usual tracks. Usually filled with socially conscious bars, the artists focused on the steady instrumental, giving it a trap flow.

We can't get enough of this song, but we're still hoping for a full project on the way. Anyone excited for a Ghetto Sage album? 

Quotable Lyrics

I get the bands like the Roots
Black out all my thoughts, 
request the love, revenge the youth
Benz a coupe (Err), that b*tch fast,
Häagen Dazs

 

 

Noname Smino Saba ghetto sage first single
