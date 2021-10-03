Noname has opened a free library in Los Angeles called the Radical Hood Library with the goal of providing music, free food, and more to Black and brown communities in the Jefferson Park neighborhood. The library will serve as a headquarters for the rapper's Noname Book Club.

“We are so excited to finally open our Radical Hood Library! This is a black led organization that was created to service black/brown folks and the RSVP prioritization will reflect that. There will be music, free food, and more! Please bring a new or used book. See you there!!!” a post on the Noname Book Club Twitter account reads.



Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Noname announced the library on her personal account, adding that her favorite sections of the library are "Fuck The Police (abolitionist text)" and "Black Capitalism Won’t Save Us."

She continued to say that more sections will be added shortly.

Noname began her book club in 2019. The movement focuses on two books a month written by authors of color.

Smino also tweeted about the opening of the bookstore, writing “NONAME JUST OPENED A BOOK STORE INNA HOOD.”

Check out some pictures of the Radical Hood Library below.

