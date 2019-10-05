mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Nocturnal Sunshine Links Young M.A & Gangsta Boo On "Pull Up"

Erika Marie
October 04, 2019 21:38
The dubstep and deep house producer blended her beats with hip hop.


Maya Jane Coles, also known as Nocturnal Sunshine, united two women in rap on her latest single, "Pull Up." The track comes from Cole's forthcoming album, Full Circle, that's slated for a November 1 release. On "Pull Up," Young M.A and the Three 6 Mafia rapper trade fisticuffs lyrics over Nortunal Sunshine's simmering beat.

"This collaboration was a dream to work on," Coles told FADER. "A real special moment for me to have two iconic ladies of the rap scene deliver verses over something a little different. I’m a hip hop producer at heart so crossing over my electronic side with my very early production roots recently has been really exciting. Expect some fresh and very different stuff coming under my Nocturnal Sunshine alias.”

Quotable Lyrics

B*tch give me space, get the f*ck up out my face
You think this sh*t a game 'til I punch you in the face
I don't want your problems I'm just out here to get paid
You better have a seat before I put you in your grave

