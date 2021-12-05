No Savage Taps NoCap & Shy Glizzy For Features On New Album, “Life Of A Savage 2”

On Life of a Savage 2, No Savage shares 18 new tracks wit his fans, including a feature from NoCap on “Feeling Down” and Shy Glizzy on “No Pain.” The project is a follow-up to 2020’s Life of a Savage, which saw the “Ball Drop” rapper deliver an impressive 18 solo songs.

“OUT NOW ON EVERY PLATFORM THERE IS RN #300ENT #GLIZZYGANG #SME #MOBB #TRE74L WE AINT F*CKN AROUND IM HAPPY ASF RN,” he wrote to his followers after the album hit DSPs. On another recent post, he reflected on his life path, saying, “It’s Like I Just Woke UP One Day & Knew What I Wanted Or Wouldn’t Mind Doing The Rest Of My Life.”

Life of a Savage 2 feels very diverse, showing off No Savage’s broad skill set and range as an artist on the rise. Singles he shared this year include “Street Addiction,” “Ridiculous,” “FU x2,” “Angels & Gangstaz,” “Broke Opps,” “Work Some,” and “Respect.”

What do you rate Savage’s latest arrival? Let us know in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Gifted

2. Know I Tried

3. Smoke

4. Reaper

5. Wickin’

6. Believing in Me

7. Feeling Down (feat. NoCap)

8. Too Heavy

9. Long Day

10. Cry Baby

11. Stepped On

12. Enough Pain (feat. Shy Glizzy)

13. I Don’t Know

14. More and More

15. Superman

16. Drip Flow 2

17. Fireworks

18. Wop He Up