Although NLE Choppa frequently and openly discusses his sex life and promiscuity, he actually appears to have settled down recently with his girlfriend Marissa, who he is expecting a child with currently.

The 19-year-old, who just dropped a new mixtape, seems to be a great influence on his partner, as she recently divulged about how he helped her after she got out of a toxic relationship: "I was not looking to be with anybody, I had just gotten out of a bad relationship, a very horrible relationship. I lost myself. When Choppa came around, I thought nothing of it, I thought we were just going to be friends. One day I just opened up to him. He knew I was sad, he felt it. He had asked me what was wrong and I couldn't hold it in, because I had nobody to talk to about it, I told him (what was wrong)."

Marissa continued to explain how thoughtful and loving he has been to her, as she was moved to tears: "From that day on, and even before that, he has been an amazing person to me. I never cried like that ever again after that. He took pain away that he didn't cause. I appreciated him for that, and he made me see my worth and self love. He's a great person, he helped me find peace within myself, he helped me love myself again. Not loving myself from a man's point of view, but loving myself from my point of view. Finding self love again, he helped me with all of that. He's just an amazing, amazing person, and he doesn't get enough credit for how amazing he is. I love that man. I don't know how we got here, but I will never question God. I thank God for him, he is an angel to me, he is my superman."

It is not clear how soon their baby is expected to arrive, but NLE and Marissa both appear content in their relationship going forward, which is always a good sign.

Check out the interview with Marissa below.