NLE Choppa Makes Rated-R Song "Slut Me Out"

Lawrencia Grose
April 22, 2022
227 Views
13
3
NLE Choppa "Slut Me Out"/Warner Records
NLE Choppa "Slut Me Out"/Warner Records

Slut Me Out
NLE Choppa

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

NLE took a break from his hardcore style or rapping to produce a more sexual record.


NLE Choppa is no stranger to the rap game. Since making his debut in 2018, the Memphis native has changed what it means to be a young rapper. From climbing the music charts, to garnering a large fan base, and even changing his lifestyle, Choppa has greatly evolved as an artist throughout the years.

While he usually raps on bass-thumping beats and spits bars about having lived a dangerous lifestyle, NLE's most recent single took a different route. His song, "Slut Me Out," was released on April 15, but the rapper began promoting it on April 12 by making a video with members of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

The track has a fast tempo, but Choppa slowed down his flow to get his message across. Line after line, the "Shotta Flow" rapper delivered explicit bars about what goes down in the bedroom. He rapped, "Big d*ck energy, I give it. Don't believe me, then come feel it." He also detailed other vulgar acts that he'd perform in locations like church, on an airplane, or at a basketball game.

The visuals for the single were released today, and already have over 200,000 views.

Check out the music video and stream the record below. 

Quotable Lyrics

A** real fat, I can make it get fatter
Wanna see a magic trick?
Bend over backwards

NLE Choppa
