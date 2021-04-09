mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NLE Choppa Is The Latest Artist To Lend His Voice To SpotemGottem's "Beat Box"

Alexander Cole
April 09, 2021 15:33
NLE Choppa and SpotemGottem link up for "Beat Box 4."


SpotemGottem's "Beat Box" has gone viral on platforms like TikTok and despite being about a year old at this point, the song continues to get a lot of attention from fans and various others in the hip-hop community. The track has received a ton of remixes at this point and even now, they continue to poor. In fact, NLE Choppa recently lent his voice to the track, on "Beat Box 4."

As one can imagine, this new remix is full of energy as NLE Choppa delivers fast flows and aggressive lyrics that have a bit of a machine gun quality to them. Overall, it is exactly what you would want from the track, especially given Choppa's stature. It's one of the best remixes thus far, and you can stream it, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Park the car before we hit the street, I'm hoppin' out on feet
Get up close so I can see his teeth but I'ma keep it brief
Ask do he remember me, then introduced him to my heat
Skrrt off the block, you followin' this car, your whip be cream cheese

