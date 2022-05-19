Rap and Hip Hop's reach knows no boundaries, as NLE Choppa recently proved after running into a superfan. The holistic artist has often commanded attention for his alleged herbal remedies that he claims can increase breast size or cure infectious diseases, but this time, Choppa surfaced with a video of him bonding with a 61-year-old superfan who spit bars as she relived his lyrics.

Choppa has been continuing to take to stages after releasing his Me v. Me project earlier this year and he was stunned to see that this woman dropped lines from both "Shotta Flow" and "Camelot."



Andy Lyons / Staff / Getty Images

“F*ck the police ’cause them b*tches ain’t gon’ stop sh*t,” she rapped before adding, “I might just OD, Percs killin’ me slowly / Feelin’ like I’m Kobe, can’t let a b*tch hold me /Shoot him like Ginobili /And I’m with the sh*t, lil’ homie / Yeah, like I’m Toby.”

Choppa had a great time and the fan was excited to meet one of her favorite rappers. In the TikTok clip, he added to the caption, "I Just Met One Of My Favorite Fans Ever On Tour. She’s Fasho Invited To The Cookout. She’s 61 And Knows Every Song Word For Word Much Love For Her. Thank you beautiful soul.”

Check it out below.