NLE Choppa Dabbles With London Drill On "In The UK"

NLE Choppa isn't slowing down this year. The rapper's kept a stream of music coming this summer, even after coming through with his latest body of work, Me Vs. Me. At the top of the month, he linked up with 4TM Drako for their new collaboration, "No Love." Shortly after, he followed up with a new single titled, "In The UK" which finds him experimenting with international sounds. The rapper tackles an exhilarating drill production, laced with haunting vocal samples and earth-quaking 808s, as he merges his Southern flow and animated delivery together for a thrilling banger. Fortunately, he doesn't attempt a British accent as J. Cole did on "London" but his verse is littered with UK references like Jamie Oliver, Boris Johnson, and Top Boy.

Check out the latest from Choppa below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm in the UK, no blicky

But the knife on me if shit get sticky

Still slide if its risky

Put a dick on the glock, leave him pissy

Cut to the face, buck 50

One to the neck, give lil' bruh hickeys